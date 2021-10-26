A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.

Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.

He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.

It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which is unknown at this stage. Friends believe he may have suffered an unexpected heart attack, but he was not known to have any underlying health conditions.

“I’m in shock and still trying to make sense of it,” Stuttee Chadha told Mail Online. “We only got married eight weeks ago and it was beautiful. Now I’m having to deal with the loss of the love of my life. I’m stunned and heartbroken.”

Mr Chadha ran UK hotel company Nine Group, which owned 18 hotels across the UK including the four-star London 02 Arena Hotel and four Holiday Inn franchises. The group also owned a Surrey pub, the Halt and Pull, in addition to reaching a franchising deal with Pizza Hut.

His parents Gursharan, 61 and Jasbir, 58, who live in Iver, Berkshire are said to be in “too much pain.”

“We are in total shock and it’s too early for us to say anything about Vivek and his achievements,” mum, Jasbir said. “There will come a time when we will pay tribute to him but at the moment, it’s too early for us. We are in too much pain.”

In 2015, he donated £100,000 for a Mahatma Gandhi statute in Parliament Square, an initiative that was backed by William Hauge and George Osborne. He was one of the youngest donors.