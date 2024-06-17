Man seriously injured in dog attack airlifted to hospital

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a dog attack in South Wales.

Police were alerted to an incident involving a man and a dog in Aberavon on Monday morning.

Officers attended the scene on Blair Way at around 7am and found a 24-year-old man who had been seriously injured.

He was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

South Wales Police currently believe the breed involved in the incident is either a Pitbull or a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

The force said the dog has been sedated and removed from the scene by Police Dog units.

The force’s investigation is ongoing.

