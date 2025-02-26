William and Kate visit Wales ahead of St David’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Pontypridd to mark St David’s Day and learn how the community is coping following recent devastating flooding.

William and Kate were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at the town’s indoor market where they began their visit by meeting stallholders.

The princess has carried out a series of royal engagements in recent weeks as she makes a gradual return to public duties since completing her bout of chemotherapy last summer.

The visit, delayed by almost an hour due to train disruptions, was the couple’s first to Wales since Kate announced last March she had begun cancer treatment, a development which followed the King’s cancer diagnosis.

When Storm Bert struck in late November it brought serious damage to Wales, with the River Taff bursting its banks and bringing widespread flooding to Pontypridd, which had been badly hit by Storm Dennis in 2020.

Then a few weeks after Bert, Storm Darragh brought extremely high winds to the region.

William and Kate stopped at The Welsh Cake Shop, a popular retailer in the town’s market that has been a focal point for shoppers and traders for generations.

The shop owned by Theresa Conner, 46, is well known for its Welsh cakes and the other traditional Welsh tea-time treat of bara brith or speckled bread.