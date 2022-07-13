A default speed limit of 20 miles per hour is set to be introduced in built-up areas across Wales in a bid to cut down on accidents.

The speed limit will be reduced from the current 30mph and will apply in most residential roads and other busy streets.

The new law is expected to come into force nationwide from next year.

The decision was made by the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday after being first heard in the Senedd two years ago, and was passed by 39 votes for to 15 against.

Labour and Plaid Cymru representatives backed the move but it was opposed by Welsh Conservatives, who branded it as “ludicrous”.

The lower speed limit has already been trialled in parts of Pembrokeshire, Monmouthshire and Cardiff amongst other locations and is expected to come into force nationwide from September 2023.

Currently, 2.5 per cent of roads in Wales have a speed limit of 20 miles per hour, but this is expected to rise to around 35 per cent next year.

The cost of bringing in the change will be an estimated £33 million, with the Welsh government claiming that there will be savings of £58 million over 30 years from reduced health service demands due to less road collisions.

Julie James, Welsh minister for climate change, said: “The evidence is clear. Decreasing speeds not only reduces accidents and saves lives, but helps improve people’s quality of life.

“Making our streets and communities a safer and more welcoming place for cyclists and pedestrians, while helping reduce our environmental impact,” she added.

According to latest police data, half of those hurt in collisions in Wales were hit on roads of 30 miles per hour, with more than 40 per cent of those being killed or seriously injured.

Campaigners have argued that the chances of someone surviving being hit by a car driving at 20 miles per hour over than 30 miles per hour is seven times higher.

When asked on their views of the speed limit by the Welsh Government, 53 per cent of people were opposed the idea compared to 47 per cent being in favour.