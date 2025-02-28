Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fondly-remembered crisp flavour is set to make its return to the UK next week after years off shelves – but with one major catch.

For a limited time, snack fans will be able to pick up a packet of Walkers Worcester Sauce crisps for the first time since they were discontinued in 2022. Many were dismayed at the disappearance of the classic British flavour, but can now experience it once again.

That is, if they’re willing to make the trip to Worcester, the only place the new flavour will be available to buy. The single stockist in the country will be Charlie’s Convenience Store, an unsuspecting off-licence just north of the city centre.

Expect long queues on Barbourne Road as Worcestershire Sauce fanatics descend on the West Midlands city on Tuesday 4 March. The location is famous for being the birthplace of the oft-mispronounced umami-conjuring condiment in 1837.

open image in gallery The iconic purple Walkers Worcester Sauce before it was discontinued ( Walkers )

It was created by pharmacists John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins, who combined vinegar, anchovies, garlic and other ingredients to create the original version of the sauce that would go on to take the world by storm. To this day, it is still produced in the Midland Road factory that the pair built, and distributed in the US, Canada and beyond.

The brand’s collaborations with Walkers had been a mainstay on British shelves for many years, but shoppers began noticing a gradual decline in its availability. Following intense questioning on social media, the crisp brand’s Twitter / X account said: “Hi, we're sorry but Worcester Sauce flavour is no longer part of our range.”

Dismay ensued as many expressed their disappointment at the loss of their favourite flavour. One social media user said: “Errrrr what?!!! Walkers have discontinued making the Worcester Sauce flavour crisps. This is a crime!”

Even money expert Martin Lewis weighed in on the debate, taking a characteristically pragmatic approach and recommending fans instead try the Worcestershire Sauce offering from Seabrook crisps.

Other brands that sell crisps in the iconic flavour include Tayto, M&S own brand, and even Walkers’ own French Fries spin-off.

open image in gallery Boxes of Walkers Worcester Sauce crisps are handled outside the Lea & Perrins factory on Midland Road ( Mikal Ludlow/PinPep )

But for those for whom these offerings are just not the same, they can head to Worcester next week to relive the glory days and get their hands on that iconic purple packet. They have to act fast though, as the flavour will only be available while stocks last.

A statement from Walkers reads: “They’re back. They’re even more Worcestershire-y with Lea & Perrins sauce. But they’re only being sold in Worcester.

“A limited supply will be exclusively available at Charlie’s Convenience Store, 59 Barbourne Road, Worcester. See you there on Tuesday 4th March, 10am.”

The event marks only the latest Walkers-Heinz collaboration, with the brand last year teaming up with the condiment giant to produce ketchup, salad cream, and even baked bean flavour crisps.