Fan favourite Walkers crips flavour set to make nationwide comeback

A beloved crisp flavour is set to return to shelves across the UK following sky-high demand from consumers.

Shoppers will be able to pick up Walkers Worcester Sauce crisps again as soon as next week, after the flavour was discontinued indefinitely in 2022.

The news comes after the snack giant launched a limited edition run of the flavour in its home town, Worcester. Fans of the umami sauce were able to pick up a packet from one off-licence only, as the city celebrated its iconic product.

One superfan, Katie Barnes from Kent said on the day: “Today’s my 28th birthday and what better way to celebrate than with the taste of my favourite crisps. I’ve been waiting years for this moment, as I used to constantly go on about the Worcester Sauce flavour. I took a day off work and travelled over 150 miles to secure the goods - it’s the best birthday present ever!!”

But those who couldn’t make the journey expressed their dismay at missing out. On Instagram, user @tripleeatsfood exclaimed “NATION WIDE RELEASE NEEDED RIGHT NOW!!!,” while @krissie.p74 said: “Bring them back everywhere. Best crisps ever.”*

Walkers has now paid heed to calls, relaunching the flavour in retailers across the UK from Monday 17 March.

open image in gallery Fans queued up on 4 March to get their hands on a pack ( Edward Moss/PinPep )

Worcestershire Sauce was created by pharmacists John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins, who combined vinegar, anchovies, garlic and other ingredients to create the original version of the sauce that would go on to take the world by storm. To this day, it is still produced in the Midland Road factory that the pair built, and distributed in the US, Canada and beyond.

The brand’s collaborations with Walkers had been a mainstay on British shelves for many years, but shoppers began noticing a gradual decline in its availability. Following intense questioning on social media, the crisp brand’s Twitter / X account said: “Hi, we're sorry but Worcester Sauce flavour is no longer part of our range.”

Dismay ensued as many expressed their disappointment at the loss of their favourite flavour. One social media user said: “Errrrr what?!!! Walkers have discontinued making the Worcester Sauce flavour crisps. This is a crime!”

open image in gallery The new pack to look out for in stores ( Walkers )

Even money expert Martin Lewis weighed in on the debate, taking a characteristically pragmatic approach and recommending fans instead try the Worcestershire Sauce offering from Seabrook crisps.

Other brands that sell crisps in the iconic flavour include Tayto, M&S own brand, and even Walkers’ own French Fries spin-off.

Sharing the news of the relaunch, a release from Walkers said: “On reflection, maybe we shouldn’t have just limited the sale of Walkers Worcester Sauce flavoured crisps to only one store in Worcester.

“So, we’ve decided that your favourite Walkers Worcester Sauce flavour crisps will land on shelves at retailers all over the UK from Monday 17th March onwards.

“We’re working hard to make them available for everyone to enjoy the beloved flavour - which is now even more Worcestershire-y with Lea & Perrins’ iconic sauce.