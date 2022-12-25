Woman, 26, killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting was out with friends, police reveal

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an appeal for information after a 26-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was “enjoying Christmas with her sister and friends” at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village when shots were fired at around 11.50pm last night.

She sustained a gunshot injury to her head and was taken to the nearby Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead, but died shortly after.

Four other people were also injured in the shooting, including a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral who is currently in a critical condition.

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool (PA)

While the investigation is in its early stages, Merseyside Police do not believe the victim was targeted and are now appealing to the public for information.

At a press conference on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “A dark-coloured vehicle, possible an A-Class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park and we are particularly keen to speak to that male and anybody who knows anything about that vehicle.

“I particular want to appeal to anybody who was in the Lighthouse public house last night or in the surrounding area,” she added.

“We won’t rest until we find the people responsible for this terrible, terrible crime.”

A spokesman for the Lighthouse pub said the shooting was “a tragedy beyond any words” while Wirral council leader Janette Williamson described it as “nothing less than despicable”.

Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information is being asked to message @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1044 of Saturday 24 December.