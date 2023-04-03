Man and woman die after fire rips through house in Walsall

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man and woman have died after a fire ripped through a home in Walsall in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to a house in Croxdene Avenue, Bloxwich, at around 2am on Monday.

A man and woman were inside the house and six firefighters rushed in to try and rescue them and put out the flames.

The pair were found in critical condition and later were pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Fire Service said an investigator is at the scene to establish the cause of the blaze.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service added: “Upon arrival, crews discovered two patients, a man and a woman.

“The man was assessed and was in a critical condition. He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The woman was in a critical condition. Sadly, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at the scene.”