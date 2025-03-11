Tyson Fury joins Wayne Rooney to manage Soccer Aid’s England team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxer Tyson Fury has joined former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney to co-manage Soccer Aid’s charity England team.

Ex England forward Rooney, 39, is stepping out of retirement to also play in the team’s annual match, which raises money for children’s aid charity Unicef.

Former heavyweight champion of the world Fury, who announced he had retired earlier this year, has not ruled out substituting himself in during the charity competition.

Fury, 36, said: “Tyson Fury: England manager. Who would ever have thought it?

“I have had some big fights in my career and the prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.

“Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it’s even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year – and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney. How can we lose?

“The work Unicef does all around the world is so special and so important. I really hope that you can come along and support us this summer.”

Other co-managers include former football manager Harry Redknapp and Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure for England, while players are Paddy McGuinness, former Red Devils player Gary Neville, singer Tom Grennan, reality star Sam Thompson, Olympian Sam Quek, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, Olympian Sir Mo Farah, and One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

Ex-Plymouth Argyle manager Rooney said: “I enjoyed the last time I was involved at Soccer Aid so much that when the call came for the 2025 match it was a really easy decision.

“I’m a big boxing fan, so to do it alongside Tyson Fury is fantastic. It really sums up how brilliant Soccer Aid is. We have this in common: we’ll both be taking it incredibly seriously.

“Obviously it’s great to lace-up the old boots again – and see some old friends – but the cause is the real reason we are doing this.

“Unicef needs our help. So, I promise we’ll put on a show for you this June if you buy your tickets to help raise money for Unicef and for children around the world.”

The England players will face the Soccer Aid World XI FC team, with Gladiator star “Diamond” Livi Sheldon, and former Italian player Leonardo Bonucci announced so far.

Top Gear and Take Me Out star McGuinness said: “This year’s Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford is going to be an absolute belter. I genuinely love this event – it’s a highlight of the year for me.

“I’ve been involved for many years now and still can’t believe it has become the world’s biggest charity football match. I don’t run around quite as much as I used to, which is why I play in goal now – I’m representing all the dads out there, which is funny because the game takes places on Father’s Day.”

Since 2006 – when Unicef UK ambassador Robbie Williams co-founded the concept – the charity has raised more than £106 million.

The charity match is on June 15 at Old Trafford, Manchester.