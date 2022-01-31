✕ Close Northern parts of UK brace for Storm Corrie after Storm Malik leaves 3 dead

Schools will be shut and thousands of people are without power after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered parts of the UK.

Gusts up to 93mph hit parts of northern England and Scotland over the weekend after back-to-back storms brought damage killing a nine-year-old boy from Staffordshire and a 60-year-old woman from Aberdeen.

Northern Powergrid, which supplies northern England, said around 80,000 customers were affected by Storm Malik, which brought winds of more than 90mph on Saturday.

Some 7,000 were still without power at 6.30pm on Sunday, although the company said that it hoped to cut that to 4,000 during the night.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "That is exceptionally strong for any time of the year and there is no wonder there were significant impacts such as power outages and damage to buildings. It is very unfortunate that things were worse than that for some people."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the impact of Storm Corrie is “likely to be significant”.