UK weather - live: Storms Malik and Corrie leave thousands without power after 90mph winds
Schools will be shut and thousands of people are without power after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered parts of the UK.
Gusts up to 93mph hit parts of northern England and Scotland over the weekend after back-to-back storms brought damage killing a nine-year-old boy from Staffordshire and a 60-year-old woman from Aberdeen.
Northern Powergrid, which supplies northern England, said around 80,000 customers were affected by Storm Malik, which brought winds of more than 90mph on Saturday.
Some 7,000 were still without power at 6.30pm on Sunday, although the company said that it hoped to cut that to 4,000 during the night.
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "That is exceptionally strong for any time of the year and there is no wonder there were significant impacts such as power outages and damage to buildings. It is very unfortunate that things were worse than that for some people."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the impact of Storm Corrie is “likely to be significant”.
Winds of up to 60mph hit parts of England as Storm Corrie continues
While the Met Office has predicted that the worst of Storm Corrie with its 90mph gusts is now behind us, it has also issued yellow storm warnings across North Sea coastal parts of England this morning.
Storm Corrie heads to UK with 90mph winds one day after three killed in Storm Malik
Northern parts of the UK are braced for the second storm in two days after three people were killed in Storm Malik.
Storm Corrie is set to bring “very strong wind” and unsettled weather from today across Scotland.
The Met Office has put an amber weather warning in place for the east coast of Scotland and north-east England.
Our reporter, Lamiat Sabin, has the full report below:
New storm heads to UK with 90mph winds after Storm Malik kills three
Scottish FM Nicola Sturgeon said Storm Corrie could be ‘more severe’ than Storm Malik
Thousands still without power after back to back storms
Power companies have said they hope to have reconnected power to all but 11,500 households overnight following two weekend storms.
Some 7,000 were still without power at 6.30pm on Sunday, although the company said that it hoped to cut that to 4,000 during the night.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had 9,000 households without power in Scotland as at 8pm on Sunday, with plans to reconnect 1,500 of those overnight.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Storm Malik and Storm Corrie. We’ll be bringing you the latest updates from northern England and Scotland where 90mph gusts hit over the weekend.
