Man dies walking home from pub in freezing temperatures

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Yorkshire, who is believed to have died walking home from a pub in freezing temperatures.

Police made the discovery on farmland between Weel and Hull, and believe that the man “succumbed to the weather” during the night.

The man is believed to be 53-year-old Jamieson Scott, who had not been seen since leaving a pub in Beverley on Saturday evening - when temperatures hit lows of -4C.

Police have informed his family, however, no formal identification has taken place.

Superintendent Rhod Troake said: “This is a tragic incident, and for his family and friends this is an outcome that no one wanted to see.

“It is thought that he had tried to make his way home and sadly succumbed to the weather conditions over the weekend.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, Jamie’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts remain with them and his friends at this extremely difficult time.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious.