Mapped: Where will rain and ice hit the UK this week

The Met Office has warned that another week of unsettled weather will bring disruption across the country, as rain and sleet are set to batter the UK.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for areas in Scotland and northern England, and a separate warning is in place for all of Northern Ireland.

The Environment Agency has put 68 flood warnings in place for England, where flooding is likely, and 198 flood alerts, where flooding is possible. In the Republic of Ireland, forecasters have warned that heavy rain is on its way with several counties placed under a flood warning.

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “A cool pool of air dominates much of the UK for the start of this week, bringing with it blustery showers, winter hazards and the possibility of some disruption at times.

“Initially, the snow risk is reserved for northern parts of Scotland with the highest accumulations – possibly 5-8cm - over the highest ground, though a couple of centimetres are possible to low levels at times.”

Several yellow weather warnings come into force on Monday ( Met Office )

Periods of rain, sleet and snow will spread southeastwards across Scotland on Monday, with a warning in place for areas including Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland and Strathclyde until 10am Monday.

The Met Office has warned that snow accumulating up to 2cm is possible at low levels and will be accompanied by gusts reaching 50-60 mph in some areas.

In north and northeastern England, an ice warning has been issued from 6pm on Monday until 10am Tuesday. The weather agency said patchy accumulations of snow are possible, and ice is expected once showers clear away.

Icy patches on some roads and pavements are likely as well as injuries from slips and falls, the Met Office said.

The Environment Agency has issued 68 flood warnings for England ( Environment Agency )

As of Monday evening, 68 flood warnings have been issued in England in areas where flooding is expected and another four flood alerts have been put in place in Wales, where flooding is possible.

Republic of Ireland forecaster Met Eireann issued a yellow warning for rain in counties Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow and said high river levels will lead to flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The 24-hour warning is in place from 11pm on Tuesday to 11pm Wednesday.

In Northern Ireland, a ice warning has been issued from 8pm Monday to 10am Tuesday.

The Met Office said further winter hazards are possible on Wednesday as low pressure from the west and southwest brings the possibility of rain, sleet and snow for parts of southern England and Wales.

Wintry conditions could continue throughout the week ( PA )

Met Office weather forecast for the week

This Evening and Tonight

Snow will continue across northern Scotland during the evening but will turn showery overnight. Further south, showers will fade during the evening, with clear skies becoming extensive. A widespread frost and ice developing across Northern Ireland, Scotland and eastern England.

Tuesday

A cold and frosty start, with many places dry with sunny spells. A few scattered showers are possible, mainly in the north and east. Turning cloudy across the southwest later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Often dry in the north on Wednesday and Thursday, but with some rain and hill snow in the south. Frosty nights. Rain spreading in from the west on Friday.