UK weather: Britain warned power cuts possible as rain alert issued by Met Office

The Met Office has warned heavy rain and winds could cause power cuts in areas of the UK as it issued a weather warning.

Forecasters said travel disruption could hit southwest England, as well as southern Wales and parts of Northern Ireland, on Thursday morning.

The yellow weather warning is in place across Cornwall and Devon, as well as parts of Wiltshire and Somerset. The city of Bristol is also affected.

It runs from 3am until 8am.

More follows...