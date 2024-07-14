Flood and storm warning as Britain set to be hit by heavy rain

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A weather warning for potential flooding has been issed by the Met Office as parts of the UK are set to be hit by severe downpours.

The warning is in place for large swathes of the west and north of England and Wales. It is in force from 8am on Monday until midnight.

The Met Office said that up to 40mm of rain could fall in the space of three hours and that the heavy rain could be accompanied by lightning.

The forecaster said: “Outbreaks of rain, some heavy and thundery, will spread steadily north across the area during Monday.

“Some torrential downpours are likely in places with 15 to 20 mm falling in less than an hour and as much as 30 to 40 mm in 3 hours.

“This is likely to lead to localised flooding, slower travel times and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded. Some of the heavy rain may be accompanied by lightning bringing a further hazard. The heavy rain will slowly ease after dark.”

The Met Office said that during the torrential rain and storms there is a chance of power cuts, possible flooding, cancellations to bus and train services and possible road closures.

Met Office four day forecast

Monday:

Showery rain moving northeastwards across England and Wales, turning heavy and thundery at times. Sunny spells across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, but a few slow-moving showers developing here.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Unsettled with showers on Tuesday. Some dry weather on Wednesday, though outbreaks of rain and stronger winds moves in from the west later in the day and Thursday. Average temperatures.