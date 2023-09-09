Revealed: UK’s best towns and villages
Locations were rated on their levels of peace and quiet, scenery, food and drink scene and more
Almost 10,000 people have rated the best inland places in the UK, with the top spots going to areas in Somerset and Wiltshire.
Wells, one of the smallest cities in the UK, was named the UK’s top destination, achieving five stars for its attractiveness and tourist attractions.
The Somerset village is known for its medieval history and architecture, as well as for featuring in the popular film Hot Fuzz.
With Wells achieving an impressive 83% rating in the Which? survey, Avebury, a village in Wiltshire, was close behind with a rating of 82%.
Over 9000 Which? readers rated the UK’s top towns and villages based on their peace and quiet, scenery, food and drink, attractiveness and shopping.
Avebury, known for its three stone circles dating back to the New Stone Age, got five stars for scenery, attractiveness and tourist attractions, but slipped behind for its two-star food and drink rating.
Other highly rated locations include villages in Dorset and Merseyside and towns in Denbighshire and the Scottish borders.
Commenting on the survey’s results, Rory Boland, the editor of Which? Travel said: “From famed tourist towns to lesser- known villages, this year’s survey has captured the range of unique destinations the UK has to offer.
“While the picturesque south-west took the top spots, there are beautiful towns and villages in Scotland, Wales and from across England in the top 10 – meaning there is a fantastic place to visit on your doorstep no matter where you live.”
The National Trust village of Corfe Castle in Dorset, built by William the Conquerer in the 11 century, came joint third with Merseyside’s Port Sunlight.
The Wirral village attracts around 300,000 visitors a year according to Visit Liverpool, offering 130 acres of parkland and gardens.
1. Wells, Somerset
2. Avebury, Wiltshire
3. Port Sunlight, Merseyside
3. Corfe Castle, Dorset
4. Grasmere, Cumbria
5. Lavenham, Suffolk
6. Llangollen, Derbyshire
7. Ludlow, Shropshire
8. Stamford, Lincolnshire
9. Cartmel, Cumbria
10. Church Stretton, Shropshire
