Changes in NHS maternity care ‘too slow’, head of national review finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victims of NHS maternity failings received “unacceptable care” leading to “tragic consequences”, the head of a probe into maternity care in England has said.

Changes within services have also been “too slow”, despite being necessary and urgent, according to a new report by Baroness Valerie Amos, who is leading the National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation (NMNI).

The document shares her initial impressions after visiting seven trusts, talking with families and meeting NHS staff.

Baroness Amos wrote: “I expected to hear experiences from families about where they had been let down by the care they had received in maternity and neonatal units across the country, but nothing prepared me for the scale of unacceptable care that women and families have received, and continue to receive, the tragic consequences for their babies, and the impact on their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.”

The report shows that the NHS has recorded 748 recommendations relating to maternity and neonatal care in the past decade.

Baroness Amos describes this as “staggering”, adding: “This naturally raises an important question: with so many thorough and far-reaching reviews already completed, why are we in England still struggling to provide safe, reliable maternity and neonatal care everywhere in the country?”

The report highlights a number of issues which Baroness Amos said she has “heard about consistently”.

These include women not being listened to, not being given the right information to make informed choices about their care, and discrimination against women of colour, working class women, younger parents and women with mental health problems.

Elsewhere, the probe also heard of cases of women who had lost babies being placed on wards with newborns, or instances when concerns about reduced foetal movement were disregarded.

There were also reports of a lack of empathy from clinical teams when things go wrong, leading to women “feeling blamed and guilty”, the report said.

Baroness Amos thanked families, some of whom have criticised the probe and called for a statutory public inquiry, for “constructive and honest feedback” as part of the investigation.

She added: “I do not understand why change has been so slow.

“It is clear from what I have already seen that change is not only possible, but also necessary and it is urgent.”

The NMNI will focus on 12 NHS trusts, with full findings published in 2026.

It comes after it emerged that a call for evidence for the investigation was set to launch in November, but has been pushed back to January, with some site visits also postponed until the new year.

Baroness Amos said she has “full confidence” she will complete the probe within the timelines set out and it will result in recommendations to “fundamental improvement”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who ordered the probe in June, said the update from Baroness Amos “demonstrates that too many families have been let down, with devastating consequences”.

“Bereaved and harmed families have shown extraordinary courage in coming forward to share their experiences,” Mr Streeting said.

“What they have described is deeply distressing, and I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for them to relive these moments.

“I know that NHS staff are dedicated professionals who want the best for mothers and babies, and that the vast majority of births are safe, but the systemic failures causing preventable tragedies cannot be ignored.”

Mr Streeting is setting up the National Maternity and Neonatal Taskforce in the New Year, which he will chair.

He added: “Harmed and bereaved families will remain at the heart of both the investigation and the response, to ensure no one has to suffer like this again.

“Because every single preventable tragedy is one too many.”

James Titcombe, whose baby son Joshua died due to hospital errors, told the Press Association: “The issues highlighted today are not new – they reflect long-standing problems we’ve known about for years, yet sadly previous efforts to deliver lasting change have fallen short.

“The Amos review must now deliver a diagnosis that truly tackles the root causes and sets out a path to fundamental reform – learning from why previous attempts to address systemic problems haven’t worked.

“This has clearly been a tough process – there is a lot of negativity from some families who are campaigning for a statutory public inquiry – but in my view, this review, and crucially the taskforce being established to turn its recommendations into action, represents the best opportunity in a generation to finally put maternity services on a safer path.

“We now need action and change as soon as possible.”

Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “I want to reassure women and families that staff are continuing to work hard to provide the best possible care and want to do everything they can to support them – we would encourage them to talk to their midwives and maternity teams if they have any concerns.”

National Childbirth Trust chief executive Angela McConville said: “While some women do have safe, positive and supported experiences, the inconsistency of care is unacceptable.

“None of this is new. As the report highlights, almost 750 recommendations have already been made to improve maternity and neonatal care.

“The question the investigation and the Maternity Taskforce must now answer is simple: why has change not happened?”

The Maternity Safety Alliance, which wants to see a statutory public inquiry into maternity failings, told the BBC the initial reflections had “prioritised” staff feelings while minimising the “avoidable harm taking place in NHS maternity services every day”.

“This is entirely the wrong process to fix the deep-seated and long-standing failings in maternity care, and we do not understand why (Wes Streeting) is allowing this farce to continue.”