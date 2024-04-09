Flooding in Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex ( Gareth Theobald/PA Wire )

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Residents have been urged to get to high ground and evacuate as flooding sparked rescue operations in West Sussex.

Over 100 people were evacuated from Medmerrt holiday park between Bracklesham and Selsey in West Sussex overnight as hundreds of flood warnings are in place across the country.

Emergency services urged residents to “get to high ground” in the nearby seaside town of Littlehampton which is dealing with severe flooding after the River Arun burst its banks.

A number of people were triaged at a nearby facility with one person being rushed to hospital after showing signs of hypothermia.

The fire and rescue service said: “Residents should remain in their properties if it is safe to do so and get as high as possible within their homes. Please avoid the area and remain in your homes where possible to allow our crews to work safely.”

It comes as large swathes of the country are on high alert with 106 flood warnings and 210 lesser flood alerts issued by the Environment Agency in England.