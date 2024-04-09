West Sussex floods - live: Holiday park evacuated and homes underwater as frantic rescue mission launched
Residents urged to ‘get to high ground’ after River Arun bursts banks
Residents have been urged to get to high ground and evacuate as flooding sparked rescue operations in West Sussex.
Over 100 people were evacuated from Medmerrt holiday park between Bracklesham and Selsey in West Sussex overnight as hundreds of flood warnings are in place across the country.
Emergency services urged residents to “get to high ground” in the nearby seaside town of Littlehampton which is dealing with severe flooding after the River Arun burst its banks.
A number of people were triaged at a nearby facility with one person being rushed to hospital after showing signs of hypothermia.
The fire and rescue service said: “Residents should remain in their properties if it is safe to do so and get as high as possible within their homes. Please avoid the area and remain in your homes where possible to allow our crews to work safely.”
It comes as large swathes of the country are on high alert with 106 flood warnings and 210 lesser flood alerts issued by the Environment Agency in England.
Fire and Rescue service launches rescue operation
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has launched a rescue operation as they warn residents to get “as high as possible” amid severe flooding.
Our crews are supporting rescue operations in Littlehampton near Ferry Road and Rope Walk where the River Arun has burst its banks leading to severe flooding,” they wrote on X.
“Residents should remain in their properties if it is safe to do so and get as high as possible within their homes”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies