Manufacturing company forced to pay out £200,000 after workers injured in explosion
Weir Minerals, Halifax, West Yorkshire did not have the correct safety procedures in place, the Health and Safety Executive found
A company has been forced to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds after a number of workers were burned in an explosion.
Three men suffered injuries to their faces, heads and back in February 2020 and Weir Minerals, Halifax has now been ordered to pay a £200,000 fine.
The explosion was likely caused by water entering the furnace the workers were adding scrap metal to, according to workplace regulator Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
The agency found the company did not have sufficient measures in place to protect rain falling onto the equipment - despite being aware of the associated risks.
HSE found the company was aware of the risk associated with wet metal but that protection from rain in place at the time of the incident was not adequately implemented and maintained. As well as the injuries, there was subsequent damage to the surrounding equipment.
HSE inspector Jackie Ferguson said: “This was a serious incident that could so easily have been avoided.
“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”
Weir Minerals Europe Limited of Halifax, North Yorkshire pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations.
The company was fined and also ordered to pay £6,095 in costs at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on 5 September.
