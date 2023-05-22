Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An adorable litter of puppies have become the first of their kind to be born in the UK.

The eight Wetterhoun puppies tripled the country's population when they were welcomed into the world last month.

Mike and Nicky, from Dorchester, bought their first Wetterhoun Aafke in 2020 and are now the proud owners of the six-week-old pups.

But with just over 1,000 Wetterhouns in the world, they had to go to the Netherlands to find the nearest male – Lex – to breed her with.

The extraordinary litter includes five males named Dan, Jason, Jonny, Billy and Ben, and three females named Poppy, Maggie, and Marlie.

Mike and Nicky bought their first Wetterhoun Aafke (pictured) in 2020 (Stabyhoun UK)

They were born as part of a breeding programme at the UK Stabyhoun Association which hopes to grow a healthy UK population of Wetterhouns and promote their cousin the Stabyhoun as an active family dog.

A spokesperson said: "Wetterhouns have a unique and charming character. They have a calm and reliable nature and definitely have a sense of humour.

"They are classified in FCI Group 8 – Retrievers and Waterdogs – and love to be with their people.

"Once they welcome you into their family, you have a friend for life."

The pair had to look to the Netherlands to breed Aafke and found a suitable male named Lex (pictured) (Stabyhoun UK)

Wetterhouns were traditionally used for hunting small mammals and waterfowl in the Netherlands, where they were developed at least 400 years ago in the province of Fryslan.

Their name comes from the West Frisian Wetterhûn meaning “water dog”.

The dog breed was almost wiped out during the German occupation of the Second World War but dog lovers were able to bring it back through careful breeding and it is now gaining in popularity.

Wetterhouns are known for working closely with their owner always trying to stay in contact in order to know what is wanted from them, according to Stayhouns UK.

Their thick and curly coat is water repellent and protests them in all outdoor conditions.