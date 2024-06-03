Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow has died aged 41 after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

Mr Burrow, who played 493 times for Leeds and was capped 15 times for his country, was diagnosed with the illness in December 2019.

He spent his years suffering from the disease campaigning for more research into the condition - as well as improved care for those suffering from it.

Mr Burrow raised millions of pounds alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield for various MND charities and the Rob Burrow Centre for MND Appeal in Leeds.

So what is motor neurone disease, what are the symptoms and how is it linked to contact sports?

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow has died five years after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease ( PA Wire )

What is motor neurone disease?

Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves, causing weakness that gets worse over time, according to the NHS.

The disease can cause muscles to weaken, stiffen and waste, which affects how people walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe. Some people also get changes to their thinking and behaviour.

There is no cure for MND, but there are treatments available to help improve people’s quality of life, with some people able to live with the condition for many years.

Kevin Sinfield (back right) paid an emotional tribute to his friend Rob Burrow following Burrow’s death from MND at the age of 41 (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

What are the symptoms?

Early symptoms can include: weakness in your ankle or leg, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, a weak grip, muscle cramps and twitches.

People suffering from MND can also experience weight loss, with arm and leg muscles thinning over time. It can also cause people difficulty crying or laughing in inappropriate situations.

Motor neurone disease mainly affects people in their 60s and 70s, but it can affect adults of all ages - with Rob Burrow diagnosed at age 37.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow (Danny Lawson/PA) - who has died aged 41 five years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease ( PA Wire )

How is it linked to contact sports?

In 2022, a study looking at the impact of concussion on a group of former Scottish international rugby players found they were 15 times more likely to develop motor neurone disease (MND) than the general population.

In findings published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, researchers found that the players group had an approximately two and a half times higher risk of neurodegenerative disease than expected but that player position had no impact on risk.

Neuropathologist Willie Stewart, who led the study, said: “This latest work demonstrates that risk of neurodegenerative disease is not isolated to former footballers, but also a concern for former rugby players.

“It provides further insight into the association between contact sports and neurodegenerative disease risk. Of particular concern are the data on MND risk, which is even higher than that for former footballers.”