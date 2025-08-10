Edinburgh fire live: Arthur’s Seat in flames with smoke seen for miles across city
People advised to avoid area, with Scottish landmark popular among tourists
Smoke can be seen across Edinburgh after a huge wildfire broke out on the beloved landmark Arthur’s Seat.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Sunday afternoon, with people advised to avoid the area.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement issued just after 5pm: “Crews are in attendance at a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.
“Members of the public no longer need to alert our operations control room about this fire, as we are receiving a number of calls to this incident.”
Reports have suggested people were seen fleeing the area as the flames spread.
Arthur's Seat is a short distance from the Scottish capital’s historic Old Town in Holyrood Park and is popular with tourists for hikes.
The blaze comes after Scotland has suffered days of wildfires this summer.
Earlier in July, parts of the north of the country were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.
Blaze comes after Scotland suffered days of wildfires this summer
The blaze comes after Scotland has suffered days of wildfires this summer.
Earlier in July, parts of the north of the country were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.
People seen 'running down face of hill', according to reports
Reports have suggested people were seen fleeing the area as fire spread on Arthur’s Seat.
An eyewitness told Edinburgh Live: "There is a major wildfire on Arthur's Seat which spreading rapidly.
"People are running down the face of the hill to get away from it and smoke is spreading really fast."
Smoke seen across Edinburgh as fire rages on Arthur's Seat
Smoke can be seen across Edinburgh after the huge wildfire broke out on Arthur’s Seat.
Police and emergency services were called shortly after 4pm and people have been advised to avoid the area.
Full statement from Scotland's fire service
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement issued just after 5pm this evening: “Crews are in attendance at a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.
“Members of the public no longer need to alert our Operations Control room about this fire, as we are receiving a number of calls to this incident.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments