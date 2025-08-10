Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Edinburgh fire live: Arthur’s Seat in flames with smoke seen for miles across city

People advised to avoid area, with Scottish landmark popular among tourists

Tara Cobham
Sunday 10 August 2025 19:58 BST
Comments
Huge fire sweeps across landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

Smoke can be seen across Edinburgh after a huge wildfire broke out on the beloved landmark Arthur’s Seat.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Sunday afternoon, with people advised to avoid the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement issued just after 5pm: “Crews are in attendance at a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

“Members of the public no longer need to alert our operations control room about this fire, as we are receiving a number of calls to this incident.”

Reports have suggested people were seen fleeing the area as the flames spread.

Arthur's Seat is a short distance from the Scottish capital’s historic Old Town in Holyrood Park and is popular with tourists for hikes.

The blaze comes after Scotland has suffered days of wildfires this summer.

Earlier in July, parts of the north of the country were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.

Blaze comes after Scotland suffered days of wildfires this summer

The blaze comes after Scotland has suffered days of wildfires this summer.

Earlier in July, parts of the north of the country were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.

Wildfires burned for several days in the north of Scotland earlier this summer
Wildfires burned for several days in the north of Scotland earlier this summer (PA Media)
Tara Cobham10 August 2025 19:58

People seen 'running down face of hill', according to reports

Reports have suggested people were seen fleeing the area as fire spread on Arthur’s Seat.

An eyewitness told Edinburgh Live: "There is a major wildfire on Arthur's Seat which spreading rapidly.

"People are running down the face of the hill to get away from it and smoke is spreading really fast."

Tara Cobham10 August 2025 19:45

Smoke seen across Edinburgh as fire rages on Arthur's Seat

Smoke can be seen across Edinburgh after the huge wildfire broke out on Arthur’s Seat.

Police and emergency services were called shortly after 4pm and people have been advised to avoid the area.

Smoke rises as a wildfire burns at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh on Sunday
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh on Sunday (REUTERS)
Tara Cobham10 August 2025 19:41

Full statement from Scotland's fire service

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement issued just after 5pm this evening: “Crews are in attendance at a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

“Members of the public no longer need to alert our Operations Control room about this fire, as we are receiving a number of calls to this incident.”

Tara Cobham10 August 2025 19:40

Huge wildfire breaks out at beloved Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh

A huge wildfire has broken out on the beloved landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Police and emergency services were called shortly after 4pm and people have been advised to avoid the area.

A wildfire has broken out on Arthur's Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, on Sunday
A wildfire has broken out on Arthur's Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Tara Cobham10 August 2025 19:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in