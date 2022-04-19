A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.

William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.

Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.

Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place.

Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar, Skye.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, William’s family have been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Inspector Isla Campbell said: “Our condolences are with William’s family and friends. His family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time. I would like to thank all agencies and members of the public who assisted in the search for William.”