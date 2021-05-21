Prince William and his brother Harry helped to identify their late mother’s handwriting for an official inquiry into how a BBC journalist obtained an interview with her in 1995, it has emerged.

The royals’ solicitors confirmed to Lord Dyson that the author of a note scrutinised by the probe was believed to have been written by Diana.

The inquiry report, published on Thursday, concluded Martin Bashir was in “serious breach” of BBC rules by using fake bank statements to help gain the trust of Diana’s brother Earl Spencer and set up the 1995 interview.

The note read: “Martin Bashir did not show me any documents, nor give me any information that I was not previously aware of.

“I consented to the interview on Panorama without any undue pressure and have no regrets concerning the matter.”

But the inquiry has found Mr Bashir tricked the princess and her brother, Earl Spencer, into agreeing to talk on film. The earl introduced Mr Bashir to his sister.

The probe by Lord Dyson, a retired Supreme Court judge, was launched in November last year, after the brothers’ feud had escalated and Harry and Meghan had moved to Canada and then the US.

William and Harry confirmed the note from Diana was written by her, and Lord Dyson’s report said he was satisfied it was genuine, despite concerns it could be a forgery.

Diana’s note was genuine, her sons confirmed (PA)

He added: “Harbottle & Lewis, solicitors representing the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, have told me that the handwriting, notepaper and signature would appear to indicate that the author was Princess Diana.”

The inquiry concluded that journalist Mr Bashir was in “serious breach” of BBC rules by using fake bank statements to help gain their trust.

It found he had commissioned fake documents showing payments into the bank accounts of a former employee of Earl Spencer and two former members of the royal household, suggesting they were being paid to leak information on the princess.

Prince William had welcomed the launch of the investigation, saying: “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

Prince Harry had been expected to return to the UK for the unveiling of a statue of his mother on what would have been her 60th birthday in July, but some observers doubt he will come.

The feud between the brothers reportedly even led to William requesting that another member of the royal family walk between them at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.