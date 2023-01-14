Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Sikh family has accused two soldiers of racially discriminating against them at Windsor Castle.

Rapinder Kaur, 36, says she, her turban-wearing husband and two-year-old child were subjected to abuse by guards during a visit.

Now they are threatening legal action against the government.

Ms Kaur said as the family were walking alongside the castle’s wall, two soldiers standing in a palace window made inappropriate ‘we are watching you’ gestures, laughing and showing them the middle finger.

They made complaints to the Royal Collection Trust, which operates the palace, and the Ministry of Defence which bears responsibility for the guards.

Over a year later, they are concerned the matter still hasn’t been dealt with properly.

Aside from an emailed apology from a top-ranking lieutenant responsible for the soldiers, and guidance that the pair would receive refresher training, Ms Kaur and her husband have had no recourse to their complaint.

King Charles meeting volunteers at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton, last December (PA)

A letter sent from their solicitors to the Government Legal Department (GLD) in January 2022, and seen by The Independent, advised that Ms Kaur, who took the lead in this action on her family’s behalf, is suing for discrimination and harassment in breach of the UK’s equalities legislation.

“The claimant believes that the sole reason for being targeted and singled out by the soldiers was because of their skin colour and the fact that her husband was wearing a turban,” the letter reads.

“The family were the only non-white people there and the soldiers targeted them out of everyone else. The soldier’s actions were to intimidate and directly discriminate against the claimant and her family.”

The government’s lawyers replied in June 2022 denying knowledge of the incident taking place and stating that the lieutenant’s apology was “not in an admission of liability”.

Speaking to The Independent, Ms Kaur said: “It is disappointing the government legal department has denied any record of this incident. First, the lieutenant who investigated the incident apologised but then the Government legal department deny it happened asking me to prove it. Why apologise at all if there was nothing to apologise for?

“I feel that there is a level of protection afforded to individuals within certain institutions which does not apply to people like us, minorities. But as a Sikh, I feel protected within my faith by practising honesty.”

Ms Kaur’s husband - who asked not to be named - said he’s “shocked” at the MOD’s response.

“These soldiers were wearing the British military uniform and in the royal house. The people we complained to - Windsor Palace and MOD - should have made thorough checks,” he told The Independent.

“But the way they handled the situation was shocking. I’m sure if it was me, or I was working for another company, and was found to be behaving in this way, I would’ve been kicked out.”

It comes after Prince Harry was criticised over statements he made about his time serving Afghanistan (Getty Images)

Pointing to Prince Harry’s recent comments about viewing Taliban soldiers as “the other” during his army service where he killed 25 of Afghanistan nationals, Ms Kaur says she feels the soldiers at Windsor had a similar mentality whereby they othered the Sikh family and made them feel unsafe.

“Whether you are a king or commoner, soldier or civilian we are all equal and deserve respect,” Ms Kaur said.

“I am fully aware that those who speak out against racism are often vilified themselves but to say nothing would go against everything Sikhism represents to me. I hope that by speaking out others will be encouraged to stand up against discrimination wherever it occurs.

She added: “The Sikh community warmly welcome everyone into our spaces including the royals and the British army.

“Most recently King Charles attended a Gurdwara and a Siropa was bestowed upon him. The British Army recruit in Gurdwaras and at melas. They speak of diversity and use our images for recruitment and promotion, but this is self-serving if we are not respected by them.”

A Defence Spokesperson said: “Any breach of values or standards is treated seriously and always investigated. It would be inappropriate to comment while legal proceedings are ongoing.”