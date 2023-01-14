Prince Harry news – latest: Duke ‘cut bombshells from book which family would not forgive him for’
Duke of Sussex ‘cut memoir Spare in half as Charles and William would never have forgiven’ him for more bombshells
Prince Harry shows Stephen Colbert the necklace William broke
Prince Harry has revealed he cut out bombshells from his book which King Charles and Prince William would not “ever forgive” him for.
In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex said he had enough material for a second book after holding back a number of revelations.
He told The Telegraph: “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”
“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”
The royal family is likely to fear the prince could write another book in future, containing the revelations he axed.
Harry’s fraught relationship with the King and Prince William is exposed in Spare, which has become the fastest selling non fiction book in history, but a poll has found Harry’s popularity has dropped since its publication.
Spare’s first draft was twice as long
The Duke of Sussex has said he had enough material for two books, but he held back because he does not think his father and brother would “ever forgive” him.
Harry‘s memoir became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever when his tell-all tale lambasting the royal family was finally published this week.
The headline-grabbing autobiography Spare, which hit the shelves on Tuesday, includes claims that the Prince of Wales physically attacked him, and that the King put his own interests above Harry‘s and was jealous of the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.
In an interview with Bryony Gordon of The Daily Telegraph, Harry said: “It could have been two books, put it that way.”
Gordon writes that Harry told her the first draft was 800 pages - double the final manuscript which comes in at just over 400 pages.
Harry told Gordon that there were things he revealed to ghostwriter JR Moehringer “for context”, but there was “absolutely no way” they would be included in the book.
The duke said it is impossible to tell his story without referring to family members.
Meghan ‘was in floods of tears as she breast-fed Archie'
Harry has revealed one of his darkest moments was in 2019, when the media had reportedly been given certain stories about Meghan.
“I was coming back to Frogmore after Archie was born, and I would walk into the nursery and there she [Meghan] was in floods of tears, tears dripping on Archie while she was breast-feeding him.
“That was a breaking point for me. And she is someone who doesn’t read the stories. She would be dead if she was reading the stories.”
Analysis: Why do oversharers insist on telling us everything?
For Harry, his memoir seems to be a rebellion against a lifetime of silence – with a therapeutic purpose. Experts reveal why some people can’t help but overshare:
Taking hallucinogenic drug helped prince accept Diana’s death
Prince Harry has spoken out about taking ayahuasca and how it helped him cope with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
Prince Harry says that doing ayahuasca helped him accept Diana’s death
‘It was the acceptance and realisation that she has gone,’ he said about taking the psychedelic.
Harry claims family use privilege to ‘lie’
Harry has defended his tell-all memoir by claiming the royals have used their privilege to tell “lies” through the media.
“But I always say: ‘What’s the difference between airing lies about your family through the British press, or airing truth through a book?’ In my case, this is all contained in one place where I hold myself entirely accountable and responsible for what I am saying.
“I don’t see why it’s so ingrained [in society] that whatever happens in your family, you should never talk about it. That no matter what’s happened, I can’t do this.
“But they [the royal family] can? Because of who they are and what they represent?
“The way I was brought up is that, as a member of the royal family, you lead by example. So you shouldn’t be able to use that privilege to get away with more things.
“No institution is immune to criticism and scrutiny, and if only 10 per cent of the scrutiny that was put on me and M was put on this institution, we wouldn’t be in this mess right now,” he said in his Telegraph interview.
Therapy made Harry think Diana wanted him to cry
The Duke of Sussex says thanks to therapy, “I started to confront the idea that mummy wanted me to cry”.
After his mother’s death, before therapy, he shed tears only twice – once at her burial at Althorp, and then years later on a skiing holiday with his girlfriend at the time, Cressida Bonas.
“I convinced myself that she [Diana] must have wanted me to cry, that that was the only way I could prove to her that I still miss her,” he says in his interview.
He took ayahuasca, a psychedelic, with a professional as there is some research that the plant has positive effects on mental wellbeing. “After taking ayahuasca with the proper people, I suddenly realised – wow! – it’s not about the crying. She [Diana] wants me to be happy.”
Family reconciliation unlikely right now, says Harry
Harry says he accepts any chance of reconciliation with the King and his brother William is unlikely at the moment.
“What I’ve realised is that you don’t make any friends, especially within your family, because everyone has learned to accept that trauma [as] part of life. ‘How dare you, as an individual, talk about it, because that makes us all feel really uncomfortable?’
“So right, you may not like me in the moment, but maybe you’ll thank me in five or 10 years time,” he told The Telegraph.
Harry vows to keep standing up for Meghan 'and other women’
Harry has admitted he did not understand why it was considered so “shocking and outrageous” for him to tell his own “truthful” side of the story, but vowed to continue “the good fight” in standing up for Meghan “and other women” and encouraging other men to do the same.
“If you don’t lead by example, what is the point in living?” he asked.
He said he had tried to explain to his family that their decisions would reflect badly on them, not least when it came to his wife.
“I couldn’t get through to them,” he said. “It wasn’t that I gave up, but I do feel as if I failed in that instance, trying to bring them with me.”
Relating events was painful and eye-opening, says prince
Recounting events to his ghostwriter was definitely cathartic, Harry has said.
“It was painful at times. It was eye-opening,” he told The Telegraph.
In his autobiography, he talks about “the wall”, a mental block in his brain that divides his life before and after his mother died.
“There were memories that I managed to pull up and over the wall that I had forgotten about, that I didn’t even know existed. And there were times when I scared the s*** out of myself as well,” he says.
French publisher prints 130,000 extra copies of Spare
Strong orders for the French version of Prince Harry‘s tell-all memoir led Paris-based publishing house Fayard to print 130,000 extra copies only two days after the book went on sale.
A company spokesperson said: “This comes on top of the 210,000 copies initially printed,” and added even more could be printed depending on orders.