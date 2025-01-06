Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Winter fuel payments have been stopped for millions of pensioners this winter following Labour’s drive to boost public finances by means-testing the cold weather benefit.

The government had been urged to review its decision affecting 10 million pensioners after the regulator Ofgem announced household energy bills will rise by £150 in October.

Sir Keir Starmer faced warnings the double hit will lead to disaster for pensioners on low and modest incomes or living in vulnerable circumstances due to ill health.

But the prime minister remained steadfast, keeping the change in place as the deadline for new applications closed on 21 December.

Rachel Reeves announces her cost-cutting measures in Commons ( Reuters )

Rachel Reeves revealed the change amongst several cost-cutting measures in July last year, designed to plug the £22bn “black hole” in public finances which Labour says was concealed by the previous government.

In December, The Independent revealed that the extra pressure the measure is putting on the DWP has led to waits of over 100 days to receive the payment for many pensioners.

Analysis shows energy bills this winter will be the highest on record for older people who previously received the winter fuel payment, worth up to £300.

The winter fuel payment was introduced by Tony Blair’s government in 1997, and expanded to all pensioners from 2000. The new change will now mean that only those in receipt of pension credit or other certain benefits will continue to receive them.

The payment amount remains unchanged, at £200 for those aged between 66 and 79, and £300 for those over 80.

Since announcing the measure, charities and campaigners had urged the government to reconisder. Research from Age UK shows that around 2 million vulnerable pensioners were likely to miss out, while money expert Martin Lewis has also said Labour should “rethink” the measure.

If you’ve been affected by the change to winter fuel payments here’s what you can do:

Check if you’re eligible for pension credit

The first thing anyone affected by the changes to the winter fuel payment should do is check if they’re eligible for pension credit. If you are able to claim this benefit, it will now unlock the winter fuel payment for you.

The deadline to receive a backdated winter fuel payment for 2024 has now passed, but those eligible should still apply in good time to secure their entitlement for this year.

Research from Age UK shows that around 800,000 pensioners are missing out on pension credit. The charity recommends calling their helpline or using their handy benefits calculator to check their eligibility.

To qualify for pension credit, you must be above state pension age – currently 66 – and on a low income. It will top up your weekly income to either:

£218.15 if you’re single

£332.95 if you have a partner (shared jointly)

This works out at £11,343.8 a year if single, or a shared income of £17,313.4 for two.

It’s crucial those who are eligible for the credit apply for it, as experts describe it as a ‘passport’ benefit. Alongside the winter fuel payment, claiming pension credit can unlock housing benefit, support with mortgages, a free TV licence and help with NHS dental appointments. This can add up to thousands of pounds in additional support.

However, the eligibility is not tapered: if you receive even £50 over the pension credit income, you will not qualify for this additional support.

Age UK says there are around one million pensioners in this situation. A spokesperson said: “Older people in this group often tell us they really struggle financially; the proposed change will make it even harder for them to afford to stay warm when it gets chilly.

“Means-testing WFP this winter, with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners, is the wrong policy decision, and one that will potentially jeopardise their health as well as their finances – the last thing they or the NHS needs.”

Other support available if you’re not eligible for pension credit:

Attendance allowance

Attendance allowance is a non-means tested benefit is designed to support pensioners who need daily living help. It offers a minimum of £3,700 a year, rising to £5644.6 depending on the level of support needed.

To be eligible for the benefit, the claimant must have needed help or supervision for six consecutive months, even if none has been received. This means you need assistance with daily living, or someone to watch you to avoid danger to yourself.

Money guru Martin Lewis recently launched a campaign to raise awareness of the benefit, which he says is going unclaimed by around a million eligible pensioners.

Household support fund

The household support fund is money given to all local councils to support vulnerable households in their area. Councils are free to allocate the funds however they feel is best.

Some have provided cash grants, supermarket vouchers, or energy bill assistance. You will need to visit your local council’s website to find out what help may still be available.

To find out what support is available, the End Furniture Poverty charity offers a helpful assistance finder tool.

Energy provider help

Some energy suppliers are offering help for those struggling with their energy bills. These include Scottish Power, EDF, E.ON and Octopus. You will need to contact your energy provider to find out if you are eligible.

British Gas also offer a grant of up to £2,000 to customers of any energy provider. You will need to meet specific criteria to be eligible, and can apply on the British Gas Energy Trust website.

Charitable grants

If you are struggling financially, you may be eligible for certain charitable grants. There are a wide range of grants available depending on your circumstances.

However, these grants will typically require you to meet specific criteria and only be able to offer limited funds.

Several charitable grants are available for older people, with some having additional criteria such as being disabled or ill – and many more. The charity Turn2us has an online tool to search for grants which may be available to you.

