Mystery woman found dead on beach in Cornwall

Police are appealing for help identifying a mystery woman found dead on a Cornish beach on New Year’s Day.

The woman, aged between 50 to 70 years old, was discovered on the water’s edge of Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth, at 10.50am on New Year’s Day.

Her body was pulled to the shore, where she was declared dead and police are yet to determine her identity.

Gyllyngvase beach is a popular spot for charity simmers who brave the icy waters on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

A passer-by on the beach is believed to have helped emergency crews get her to shore.

Devon and Cornwall Police described her as white and the force has asked for people’s help to identify her and her next of kin.

“She was wearing blue corduroy trousers, blue leather flat-soled ankle boots with zips on the inside, a big blue coloured Quba brand sails jacket and a red woollen top underneath,” the force said.

“She has no obvious tattoos, jewellery, or personal items with her to assist in identifying her.”

Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team, Falmouth Lifeboat and the ambulance service were also called out to the beach.

A Falmouth Coastguard spokesperson said: “We were tasked today to a report of a person in difficulty in the water, at Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth.

“We responded alongside Falmouth Lifeboat, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Devon & Cornwall Police

“The casualty had been recovered from the water on our arrival and team members assisted police officers and paramedics at the scene.

“Thanks to the passers-by that assisted in this incident.”

If anyone believes that can identify the female or wants to report anyone as missing that matches the description please contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk.

You can also contact officers via the Devon and Cornwall Police website here, quoting log 491 01/01/24.