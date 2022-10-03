Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Woman dies falling overboard from yacht off Isle of Wight coast

Incident took place in Cowes in Isle of Wight over weekend

Zoe Tidman
Monday 03 October 2022 09:07
Comments
<p>The incident happened off the coast of Cowes in the Isle of Wight</p>

The incident happened off the coast of Cowes in the Isle of Wight

(Google Maps)

A woman has died after falling overboard from a yacht, with two others given medical treatment.

A body was pulled from the water off the coast of the Isle of Wight over the weekend, authorities said. It belonged to a woman in her 40s.

Attempts were made to resuscitate her on land but were unsuccessful.

Two others who were onboard the boat were treated by medics, while another was taken to shore.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Recommended

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident near Cowes, a northern seaport town on the island, on Saturday.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said the force was called just before 3pm on 1 October to reports a woman had fallen overboard a vessel.

They said the woman, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead.

The police spokesperson said the force was supporting maritime investigators and authorities to “establish the exact circumstances of what happened”.

Recommended

“HM Coastguard received a report of a person overboard on a yacht with four people on board near Cowes,” the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) told local media.

It said a number of lifeboats and rescuers were sent to the scene, as well as police and the ambulance service.

“One person was pulled from the water and two other people also needed medical treatment,” the MCA toldIsle of Wight County Press.

“All three were passed into the care of the ambulance service. The fourth was taken to shore.”

The woman who died has not yet been named. Her next of kin have been informed.

RNLI has been approached for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in