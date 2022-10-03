Woman dies falling overboard from yacht off Isle of Wight coast

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died after falling overboard from a yacht, with two others given medical treatment.

A body was pulled from the water off the coast of the Isle of Wight over the weekend, authorities said. It belonged to a woman in her 40s.

Attempts were made to resuscitate her on land but were unsuccessful.

Two others who were onboard the boat were treated by medics, while another was taken to shore.



Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident near Cowes, a northern seaport town on the island, on Saturday.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said the force was called just before 3pm on 1 October to reports a woman had fallen overboard a vessel.

They said the woman, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead.

The police spokesperson said the force was supporting maritime investigators and authorities to “establish the exact circumstances of what happened”.

“HM Coastguard received a report of a person overboard on a yacht with four people on board near Cowes,” the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) told local media.

It said a number of lifeboats and rescuers were sent to the scene, as well as police and the ambulance service.

“One person was pulled from the water and two other people also needed medical treatment,” the MCA toldIsle of Wight County Press.

“All three were passed into the care of the ambulance service. The fourth was taken to shore.”

The woman who died has not yet been named. Her next of kin have been informed.

RNLI has been approached for comment.