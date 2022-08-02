British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.

Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt.

Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.

He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.

A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.”

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that Dean Kronsbein has been killed in a boating accident,” the spokesperson said.

“A much-loved and respected family man, friend and business colleague, it is a tremendous shock and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him. We politely request that the family are allowed time and space to come to terms with their loss.”

Dean Kronsbein (L) with Top Gear star Richard Hammond (R) (YouTube)

The businessman was on board with his wife and daughter during the incident which occurred when the captain attempted to steer away from another boat but crashed into rocks forcing the business owner overboard, MailOnline reports.

Mr Kronsbein was the founder and chairman of Ultrafilter Medical - a multi-million pound company which manufactures face masks for NHS workers. In 2020 he bought a four-bedroom villa in Sardinia after renting regularly in the area.

Family lawyer Egidio Caredda told MailOnline: “As you can imagine this has been a terrible shock for the family.

“I was contacted by Mr Kronsbein's son to help them with the situation, and I am giving them all the assistance I can.

“The local authorities are still investigating the exact circumstances and we will also be speaking to witnesses to establish what happened.

“Mr Kronsbein's son Dustin flew out from England when he heard the news and he has been with his mother and sister. They are both very seriously hurt and are receiving significant medical treatment in hospital.”

Earlier this year, Mr Kronsbein led the Great British Mask Giveaway donating 100,000 to locals in Grimsby where he grew up.

At the time he said: “We didn’t have a lot and I started working on a local farm, picking potatoes during the school holidays, to earn extra money.

“In those days, we were allowed to take as many potatoes as we wanted to home for our families and I quickly spotted an opportunity to create a home-delivery service for local housewives, taking orders for different types of potatoes before delivering them to their door on a pedal bike I bought to get me to the farm and back.

“I’ve never forgotten how difficult those times were and, when I returned to the UK with my family in 2017, I wanted to give something back.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are providing support following a maritime accident in Sardinia, including to the family of a dual national who has died.

“We are in contact with the local authorities.”