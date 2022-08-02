Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tributes to ‘kind’ train passenger killed at Reading station as man in court charged with murder

Thomas Parker, 24, was found fatally injured on platform shortly before midnight after being attacked

Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 02 August 2022 13:05
<p>Thomas Parker, 24, was found fatally injured on a platform at Reading Station after being attacked at the weekend</p>

Thomas Parker, 24, was found fatally injured on a platform at Reading Station after being attacked at the weekend

(British Transport Police)

A passenger who died after being attacked at Reading Station has been described as “popular, loving, funny and hardworking” by his family.

Thomas Parker, 24, was found fatally injured on Platform 8 shortly before midnight on Saturday and rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, of Whitby Road, Slough, appeared before Reading magistrates charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Monday.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Parker’s family said they had been left “shaken” by his sudden death.

Recommended

They added in a statement: “Tom was a very kind, thoughtful, and caring son.

“He was dedicated to his parents, brothers, grandparents, family and friends.

Thomas Parker has been described as ‘popular, loving, funny, and hardworking’ by his family

(PA)

“He was popular, loving, funny, and hardworking; he was the life and soul of the party.

“His kindness and thoughtfulness touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

“We cannot adequately express how deeply saddened and shaken we feel about his death.

“He will always be in our hearts and minds wherever we are.”

Detective chief inspector Paul Langley, of British Transport Police, urged any witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch.

He said: “My thoughts are with Mr Parker’s family and friends who will no doubt be devastated by this tragic loss.

Recommended

“Our investigation continues at pace and a man appeared at court [Monday] morning charged in connection to Mr Parker’s death.

“I would like to encourage any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to police to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in