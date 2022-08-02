Tributes to ‘kind’ train passenger killed at Reading station as man in court charged with murder
Thomas Parker, 24, was found fatally injured on platform shortly before midnight after being attacked
A passenger who died after being attacked at Reading Station has been described as “popular, loving, funny and hardworking” by his family.
Thomas Parker, 24, was found fatally injured on Platform 8 shortly before midnight on Saturday and rushed to hospital, where he later died.
Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, of Whitby Road, Slough, appeared before Reading magistrates charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Monday.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr Parker’s family said they had been left “shaken” by his sudden death.
They added in a statement: “Tom was a very kind, thoughtful, and caring son.
“He was dedicated to his parents, brothers, grandparents, family and friends.
“He was popular, loving, funny, and hardworking; he was the life and soul of the party.
“His kindness and thoughtfulness touched the lives of everyone who knew him.
“We cannot adequately express how deeply saddened and shaken we feel about his death.
“He will always be in our hearts and minds wherever we are.”
Detective chief inspector Paul Langley, of British Transport Police, urged any witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch.
He said: “My thoughts are with Mr Parker’s family and friends who will no doubt be devastated by this tragic loss.
“Our investigation continues at pace and a man appeared at court [Monday] morning charged in connection to Mr Parker’s death.
“I would like to encourage any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to police to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.”
