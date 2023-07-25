Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman fell from the balcony of a shopping centre onto an 80-year-old shopper below, leaving both in hospital.

Emergency services rushed to The Glades in Bromley, south London just after 2pm on Monday.

Both women were injured in the incident, with the woman who fell taken to a major trauma unit.

The Met Police has confirmed it is investigating what happened.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email lucy.skoulding@independent.co.uk

The Met said in a statement: “A woman – believed in her 20s – is believed to have fallen from a balcony. Another woman, aged in her 80s, was found with injuries as a result of the fall.

“We await updates on their condition. Police remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said they had been called out just after 2pm to a person “falling from a height”.

A spokesperson for LAS said: “We sent three ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, a volunteer emergency responder team and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car.

“The first paramedic arrived in around three minutes. We treated a patient at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre as a priority. We also treated a second patient and took her to a local hospital.”

If you have any information that could help police ask you to call 101 quoting CAD 3881/24Jul.

The Independent has contacted the Met Police and London Ambulance Service for an update on the condition of both women.