Police find body in search for woman who vanished during 10-minute walk

Rachel Jackson, 38, was described as a ‘ray of sunshine’ by family

Thomas Kingsley
Sunday 02 April 2023 15:57
Comments
<p>Rachel Jackson was found dead by police</p>

Rachel Jackson was found dead by police

(Lancashire Police)

A body has been found in the search for a woman who went missing after going out for a 10-minute walk.

Lancashire Police found the body of Rachel Jackson, 38, who was last seen in the Wadham Road area of Avenham, Preston, at 7pm on Friday, 31 March.

She had been spending the evening with friends before telling them she needed to go out for air for 10 minutes.

Rachel was described as a ‘ray of sunshine'

(GoFund Me)

However, her friends were left worried after she failed to return to the property.

One friend, Helen Moore, told Lancashire Live: “Rachel hadn’t been drinking or anything which is why we’re really worried.

“We only thought she was going out for 10 minutes so we didn’t think anything of it.”

Lancashire Police have now confirmed that the body of a woman has been found in a nearby park.

The body is yet to be formally identified but police believe it is Rachel.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Rachel’s sister Sarah Jackson has set up a fundraiser to raise money for her funeral and has raised almost £3,000.

Sarah described her sister, who worked as an artist under the name Jeffrie Jackson Art, as “a sparkling ray of sunshine” who was “one in a million”.

She said the family have been left “in pieces” by the unexpected death.

“Yesterday, the unthinkable happened and after an awful day of searching, the news came in that my precious, beautiful sister had been found dead,” Sarah wrote.

“I never thought I’d have to do this but we need to raise funds to give her the most beautiful, colourful, Rachel-esque send-off ever.”

She added: “She was a sparkling ray of sunshine who brought unconditional love, joy and beauty to the lives of every single person she encountered. I’ve never met anyone who loved so purely and deeply, never met anyone with the compassion and empathy she had.

“Our lives will never be the same and the pain is so deep and raw, but your donations will ease the financial struggles for the funeral and memorial at least.

“I know Rachel’s pure love, zaniness and beauty touched all your lives: please donate whatever you can in memory of this precious, one-of-a-kind soul.”

A spokesperson for the police said: “Earlier today (Saturday) police found the body of a woman in Avenham Park.

“While she has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Rachel.

“Her next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

