Body of missing toddler reclaimed from mouth of alligator day after mother found dead

The body of a two-year-old boy who had been missing since the discovery of his mother’s body the previous day has been found in the mouth of an alligator.

Taylen Mosley’s mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found dead in her apartment on Thursday (30 March) and there was no sign of the toddler.

On Friday, a Flordia officer found an alligator with the missing child in its mouth near Dell Holmes Park in St Petersburg.

The officer fired their weapon at the animal which then dropped the boy’s body.

Taylen's father Thomas Mosley, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

