Woman caught on camera using racial slur at bouncer and spitting

A video of a woman calling a Black bouncer racist slurs after pushing and spitting at him outside a pub in Birmingham has sparked police investigation.

The bouncer, Tristan Price, shared the video to Instagram, in which the woman can be heard calling him a “Black c***” and a “f****** n*****” among other racist insults.

The woman also appears to shove Mr Price and spits in his direction as she walks away from the Figure of Eight pub in Birmingham city centre.

West Midlands Police say that they are treating the incident as racially aggravated harassment, while JD Wetherspoon, who run the pub, say that the woman involved is barred for life.

Mr Price wrote that the incident is something “I, or anyone who looks like me, shouldn’t have to go through” in his post on Instagram.

He added that the times he would “go through things like this and brush it under the carpet” are “over” as he appealed for information about the woman’s identity.

The video has been viewed more than two and a half million times and sparked anger on social media.

West Midland Police said that they are aware of the video and are “prioritising the investigation”.

Chief Inspector James Spencer said: “We’re aware of a video showing a woman directing racist abuse at a member of door staff in Broad Street over the weekend.

“It’s an awful incident and people are understandably disgusted. We are prioritising the investigation.”

JD Wetherspoon say that the woman had been “ejected” from the pub for her behaviour shortly before the incident.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and the woman is barred for life,” the pub chain said in a statement.

“We will also be pursuing her for criminal damage and passing on the CCTV and bodycam footage to the police.”

Regional manager Heath Curley says that the woman knocked over chairs and kicked the pub door, cracking the glass, as she was escorted it out.

The ban could extend further. Mike Olley, general manager of Westside business improvement district (BID) which includes Broad Street, has said that the group will be “seeking for her to be banned for life from all city centre venues”.