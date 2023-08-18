Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England fans are set to bask in sunshine with highs of 25C in some areas during the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

But the Met Office advises to pack an umbrella or a raincoat with the chance of brisk showers on the cards.

The Women's World Cup final kicks off at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 8pm local time, and will be broadcast live on the BBC and ITV at 11am UK time.

England’s Lionesses are expected to benefit from ‘ideal’ weather conditions, with temperatures forecast at a comfortable 14C to 15C during the match against Spain.

‘For the girls and English football fans in the stands, that will be fine but for the Aussie spectators, it might be on the slight chilly side for them,’ said meteorologist Craig Snell, of the Met Office.

In England, temperatures are expected to be “fairly pleasant right across the board” as fans gather at outdoor fan zones to watch the Lionesses play Spain, live.

“It is thankful the match is Sunday, rather than Saturday which deals with the aftermath of Storm Betty,” Mr Snell added.

“The further south and east, the greater chance of dry and sunshine. While the further north and west, the further chance that it is a bit blustery with scattered showers.”

London and the South East is set to bask in 25C sunshine during the Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday (Met Office)

London and the South East

Forecast to be the UK’s driest region during the match, fans in London and the South East can expect highs of 25C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

“If it goes into extra time or the dreaded penalties, there might be an increased chance of showers,” Mr Snell said.

“But if all goes to plan and they finish within 90 minutes, it should be dry with some sunny spells and tempeartures getting into the low 20s. So it should be feeling okay in the fan zones.”

In England, temperatures are expected to be “fairly pleasant right across the board” as fans gather at outdoor fan zones to watch England play Spain, live (Met Office)

South West

Fans in the South West face the chance of a few showers but there will be “plenty of dry weather around too”, according to Mr Snell.

The meteorologist said there is a “greater chance of some raindrops falling from the sky” in Bristol, Exeter and Plymouth for example.

“Temperatures here will be creeping into the low 20s - around 20C to 21C for them by the time the match is well and truly underway,” he added.

Midlands

The Midlands is set to experience a mix of both the above forecasts, the Met Office forecast shows.

“Nottingham, Lincoln, and the East Midlands will be very similar to the South East - probably dry with some sunny spells,” Mr Snell said.

“While the West Midlands, knocking on the doorstep of Wales, has a chance of the odd shower but it should mostly be dry with some sunny spells.”

England’s Alessia Russo scored the team's third goal during the Semi Final match against Australia (The FA via Getty Images)

North East and North West

Fans watching the match in northern England are also set to enjoy sunny spells with a greater chance of showers as they head through the match.

“The start the match should be dry, but by the end of the match there may be a few rogue showers around,” Mr Snell said.

“But in the 18C to 19C sunshine, it should not feel to bad at all.”

Football fans watching the match elsewhere in the UK will experience more impact from the showers, the meteorologist said.

England manager Sarina Wiegman huddled with her team after going through to the Women’s World Cup final, scoring 3-1 against Australia (The FA via Getty Images)

In Scotland, there is “certainly a good chance of seeing a few showers” and conditions are forecast to be more blustery.

A similar forecast was given for Northern Ireland, which will see temperatures of 16C to 19C.

While Wales will enjoy weather conditions similar to the South West of England, with sunny spells, a few showes, and highs of 20C to 21C.

Mr Snell added: “On the whole, for a lot of people out celebrating, it should be mostly dry.

“If you are heading north to Manchester and onwards, there is a chance of seeing some showers, but these will pass through fairly quickly.

“Have a brolly or raincoat up for 10 and 15 minutes but then the sunshine should return.”