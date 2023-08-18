Women’s World Cup weather forecast: England fans to bask in 25C sunshine but pack a raincoat for snap showers
England’s Lionesses are set to benefit from ‘ideal’ 15C temperatures in the World Cup Final against Spain in Sydney, Australia, while fans in England will enjoy dry, sunny spells
England fans are set to bask in sunshine with highs of 25C in some areas during the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.
But the Met Office advises to pack an umbrella or a raincoat with the chance of brisk showers on the cards.
The Women's World Cup final kicks off at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 8pm local time, and will be broadcast live on the BBC and ITV at 11am UK time.
England’s Lionesses are expected to benefit from ‘ideal’ weather conditions, with temperatures forecast at a comfortable 14C to 15C during the match against Spain.
‘For the girls and English football fans in the stands, that will be fine but for the Aussie spectators, it might be on the slight chilly side for them,’ said meteorologist Craig Snell, of the Met Office.
In England, temperatures are expected to be “fairly pleasant right across the board” as fans gather at outdoor fan zones to watch the Lionesses play Spain, live.
“It is thankful the match is Sunday, rather than Saturday which deals with the aftermath of Storm Betty,” Mr Snell added.
“The further south and east, the greater chance of dry and sunshine. While the further north and west, the further chance that it is a bit blustery with scattered showers.”
London and the South East
Forecast to be the UK’s driest region during the match, fans in London and the South East can expect highs of 25C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.
“If it goes into extra time or the dreaded penalties, there might be an increased chance of showers,” Mr Snell said.
“But if all goes to plan and they finish within 90 minutes, it should be dry with some sunny spells and tempeartures getting into the low 20s. So it should be feeling okay in the fan zones.”
South West
Fans in the South West face the chance of a few showers but there will be “plenty of dry weather around too”, according to Mr Snell.
The meteorologist said there is a “greater chance of some raindrops falling from the sky” in Bristol, Exeter and Plymouth for example.
“Temperatures here will be creeping into the low 20s - around 20C to 21C for them by the time the match is well and truly underway,” he added.
Midlands
The Midlands is set to experience a mix of both the above forecasts, the Met Office forecast shows.
“Nottingham, Lincoln, and the East Midlands will be very similar to the South East - probably dry with some sunny spells,” Mr Snell said.
“While the West Midlands, knocking on the doorstep of Wales, has a chance of the odd shower but it should mostly be dry with some sunny spells.”
North East and North West
Fans watching the match in northern England are also set to enjoy sunny spells with a greater chance of showers as they head through the match.
“The start the match should be dry, but by the end of the match there may be a few rogue showers around,” Mr Snell said.
“But in the 18C to 19C sunshine, it should not feel to bad at all.”
Football fans watching the match elsewhere in the UK will experience more impact from the showers, the meteorologist said.
In Scotland, there is “certainly a good chance of seeing a few showers” and conditions are forecast to be more blustery.
A similar forecast was given for Northern Ireland, which will see temperatures of 16C to 19C.
While Wales will enjoy weather conditions similar to the South West of England, with sunny spells, a few showes, and highs of 20C to 21C.
Mr Snell added: “On the whole, for a lot of people out celebrating, it should be mostly dry.
“If you are heading north to Manchester and onwards, there is a chance of seeing some showers, but these will pass through fairly quickly.
“Have a brolly or raincoat up for 10 and 15 minutes but then the sunshine should return.”
