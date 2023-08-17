What time is the World Cup final on Sunday and who will England play?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England stormed into their first ever Women’s World Cup final after defeating Australia 3-1.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo were enough to put the Matildas away in Sydney.

Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever after the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals became the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games, but Sarina Wiegman’s side had too much in the semi-finals.

But the European champions will now play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final.

Get all the latest football betting sites offers and get the latest odds on football matches here. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ run down under:

Who do England play next at the World Cup?

After beating Nigeria, Colombia and Australia, the Lionesses will play Spain in the final. The final will be played on Sunday 20 August at 11:00am BST in Sydney and the match will be shown on BBC and ITV.

Coverage on BBC One starts at 10am, while ITV's coverage begins at 10:15am.

What were England’s group results?

22 July - England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)

28 July - England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney)

1 August - China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide)

What is England’s potential path to the final?

As group winners

7 August: Last 16

England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties

12 August: Quarter-final

England 2-1 Colombia - England win 2-1

16 August: Semi-final

England 3-1 Australia

20 August: Final

England vs Spain - 11:00, Sydney

Knockout stages

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One

Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties

Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC

Friday 11 August

QF1: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One

QF2: Japan 1-2 Sweden (08:30, Auckland) - BBC One

Saturday 12 August

QF3: Australia 0-0 France - Australia win on penalties

QF4: England 2-1 Colombia

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Spain 2-1 Sweden

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Australia 1-3 England (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Sweden vs Australia (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Spain vs England (11:00, Sydney)

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)