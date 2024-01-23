Woolworths could make shock return to the British high street

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Woolworths might be making a comeback after the stores vanished from the British high street 15 years ago.

CEO Roman Heini who is expanding Woolworth Germany in Europe says the UK is next on his list for potential expansion.

Woolworths holds a special place in many Britons’ hearts who look back fondly on the brand which went into administration in 2009 after a century of providing a variety of goods to consumers.

Steeped in British high-street history, Woolworths was renowned for its pick ‘n’ mix, Ladybird children’s clothing range and WorthIt! Value range.

Woolworths Pic’n Mix jar is back and filled with familiar favourites (Very)

Mr Heini told the Mirror: “I don’t know of any brands where the recognition will be as high as it is in Britain, without having any stores.

“We have secured all the trademarks for the brand for the whole of Europe, so we could operate if we make the decision. It may be in the mix for the mid or long-term future.”

Facebook users have shared their delight as they hope for the return of the much-loved household name.

The brand entered into crisis during the financial crash and Deloitte closed all 807 Woolworths stores in December 2008 and January 2009 leading to the loss of 27,000 jobs.

The shock return comes as another popular high-street name Wilko made a small come-back to the high street after falling into administration in 2023.

The DIY and homeware store relaunched at the end of last year by re-opening three new stores across the UK - in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton.