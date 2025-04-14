Father, 53, who died in Worksop house explosion named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who died following an explosion at a house in Worksop, Nottinghamshire has been named.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on Saturday after an explosion inside a house. A major incident was declared as a cordon was put up. Images showed the length of the house was wrecked, with debris covering the street and back garden. Officers recovered the body of a man from under debris following the blast.

David Howard, 53, was identified as the man who died at the scene by Nottinghamshire Police, who said his daughters had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters' privacy.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs”, she added. “We would ask that while the investigation is being carried out that people avoid speculation both online and in the community.

open image in gallery David Howard’s family have been made aware of his passing (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

DCI Burrow concluded: “We again thank people for their continued support and cooperation at this time."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also extended their condolences to Mr Howard’s family and friends on Sunday night.

Officers are continuing to investigate what caused the explosion.

Two neighbouring properties partially collapsed as a result of the explosion and eight others, as well as 20 cars, were damaged by debris, according to emergency services. Everyone who may have been in the area at the time has since been accounted for.

About 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated and have been supported by Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council. Some of the displaced spent Saturday night in the Crown Place Community Centre which was offered as an emergency shelter.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.