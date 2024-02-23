The swampy nature reserve where Xielo Maruziva, 2, vanished without a trace

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heavy rains across a popular nature reserve are thought to have created dangerous conditions which saw a toddler completely disappear beneath its brown, murky floodwaters.

The frantic search for Xielo Maruziva, 2, ongoing since Sunday evening, has been hampered by “hammering rain” after he fell into the swollen River Soar.

His father, who was rushed to hospital having tried to save him, revealed his complete devastation at losing his “charming and creative little boy” who had just started nursery in the overflowing water.

Thermal drones, sniffer dogs and rescuers in kayaks or on their hands and knees are prodding poles along the 8.8-hectare Aylestone Meadows - the closest green space for Leicester’s 360,000 people - for any sign of the missing toddler as locals pray for his safe return.

Before his disappearance, families would march their children to Leicester’s largest nature reserve where they could investigate nearly 1,000 different species of damsel and dragonflies, frogs, badgers, otters, herds of grazing Longhorn cows and even a species of willow tree never seen before.

Xielo, 2, in a Spiderman costume (Leicestershire Police/PA Wire)

But in recent years locals say flooding has taken up vast swathes as the River Soar regularly overflows and joins the Grand Union Canal, creating a treacherous “swamp” close to the middle of Leicester.

The council say the meadows operate as a natural flood plain for the River Soar and are critical to managing flood risk for the city.

The nature reserve is full of snaking boardwalks and bridges which can be quickly overrun by murky brown water in winter’s heavy rains.

The hunt for Xielo continues on the banks of the River Soar (PA)

It has dozens of unrestricted access points as it stretches from the countryside to the shadow of the King Power Stadium in central Leicester, meaning families can easily miss signs warning people of flood plains.

Ponds appear out of the soil creating more habitats but tend to be ephemeral and dry out over the summer.

Despite spending hundreds of millions of pounds in flood defence measures, the council admits flooding is getting worse here - as it is across the country.

Rescue workers search marshland by the River Soar (PA)

One farmer, who runs a shop next to the scene where Xielo vanished told The Independent: “I’m a farmer we know how bad it is. It’s been really wet the past few days. The whole of the UK is really struggling as well.

“It started in October last year and continued. No one in this country has known rain like it.

“It is damaging. People want to get out more since Covid and they can’t. You should be able to take the kids out for half term and walk the dogs safely but you can’t get across this bridge anymore.

“We put warning signs up with the police, the fire brigade who do a sterling job but this tragedy can still happen.

“All I’m thinking about is that poor family.”

Kayaks along the River Soar as the search for Xielo nears a week (PA)

Brett Wells, Chairman of St Andrews Football Club based in the meadows told The Independent: “It seems to be getting worse. Leicestershire as a whole is getting worse for flooding.

“We’ve had a few games called off already, more than any other recent year I can remember.

“Morale is so low because of this awful tragedy and the weather is so bad too.

“We don’t know why flooding is getting worse. It may not just be the climate - it could be the council maintenance of the drainage.

“It’s becoming a swamp in the middle of Leicester. I took the drone out the other day and you can see the state of it.

“It’s massively important for families to have a safe green space to visit. It’s invaluable and so rare these days.”

Rescue workers on their hands and knees searching for Xielo (PA)

He added: “I’ve never seen a warning sign. But I’ve never known anyone to say, ‘The meadows are dangerous today, don’t go down,’ either.

“I always thought the Soar was quite shallow.

“I was so shocked at the news of the search. We are all hoping he is found. We were all saying if it was in the Thames it would be understandable but we can’t believe he hasn’t been found.

“But if the water is muddy and flooded it will be difficult to see.”

Dogs look for a sign of Xielo on the banks of a canal (Jacob King/PA Wire)

He added: “The flooding has come from nowhere the more rain we have had. The last two years it is certainly coming around a lot worse.

“The flooding comes all of a sudden and that’s when people get hurt.”

A spokesman for Leicester City Council said: “The city council has worked closely with the Environment Agency over many decades, investing hundreds of millions of pounds in flood relief across Leicester, but of course the frequency of flooding is increasing here, as it is elsewhere in the country.

“Our thoughts are with Xielo’s family.”

A 65-year-old woman nurse she was standing on a bridge when she saw Xielo’s father jump in to save his son on Sunday.

The woman, who didn’t want to be named, told the BBC: “I didn’t see the child fall in, but I heard shouting and at that point I didn’t know what was going on.

“I was running to tell the man to get out the water because it was absolutely torrent. I saw the man disappear under the arch. Then I knew there was a child in the water and I tried to look myself.”

Xielo’s parents who haven’t been named amid abuse from online trolls, released a photograph of their “charming and creative” son as the desperate search continues.

His mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile, and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.

“Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino.

“Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.

“All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible.”

The search operation continues on the River Soar (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Xielo’s father added: “Xielo is a bundle of joy to us.

“He is a charming and creative little boy, and has just started at nursery. He loves cuddles, playing with his toys and going to the park.

“As a family we have been completely devastated over the past few days as the search for Xielo continues. It is hard to describe the pain and suffering we are going through.

“We would like to thank the search teams at the scene. We would also like to thank members of the public for all of your support. It is your prayers which are keeping us strong.

“Thank you all for your ongoing love and support.”