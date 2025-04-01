‘Absolutely devastated’ family pay tribute to grandfather who died in XL bully attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a grandfather who died a month after being viciously attacked by two XL bully dogs have said they are “absolutely devastated”.

John McColl, 84, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after police shot the dogs 19 times to stop the attack while he was walking home in Warrington, Cheshire, in February.

A 30-year-old man from Warrington has previously been charged with dangerous dog offences over the incident and the CPS is now considering whether any changes should be made to the charges.

In a statement released by Cheshire Police, Mr McColl’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated with what has happened to John.

“He fought hard for the last five weeks but he decided he could not fight any more, and passed away on Sunday 30 March at 1.40pm surrounded by family.

open image in gallery The attack happened on Bardsley Avenue, Warrington, in February ( Google )

“Our dad, grandad and great grandad will always be loved by us all and sadly missed by each and every one of us.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and first-aid responders who helped John at the scene, along with the residents of Dallam who also came to his aid and the staff at Aintree and Whiston hospitals for all that they did for him and us as a family.”

Since February last year, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

It was introduced under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after 16 deaths by dog bites in 2023 - more than double the six fatalities in 2022.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak declared the XL Bully dog a danger to communities, placing it on the list of prohibited breeds that include the Pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero.

open image in gallery Since February last year, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate ( PA Wire )

Accorded to Defra, around 60,000 certificates were issued before 1 February, while compensation was paid out to owners for euthanasia in 326 cases.

More than 800 XL bully dogs were also put down by police forces, according to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC).

The Independent revealed there were at least 23,000 reported dog attacks in the 12 months since the ban began.

Detective Inspector Simon Mills, of Cheshire Police, added: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.

“To endure such pain and anguish at the hands of an animal is unimaginable, and I cannot begin to comprehend the distress that his family are currently suffering following such an horrific incident.”