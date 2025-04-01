‘Absolutely devastated’ family pay tribute to grandfather who died in XL bully attack
Police were forced to shoot two XL bully dogs 19 times after the vicious attack in Warrington, Cheshire
The family of a grandfather who died a month after being viciously attacked by two XL bully dogs have said they are “absolutely devastated”.
John McColl, 84, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after police shot the dogs 19 times to stop the attack while he was walking home in Warrington, Cheshire, in February.
A 30-year-old man from Warrington has previously been charged with dangerous dog offences over the incident and the CPS is now considering whether any changes should be made to the charges.
In a statement released by Cheshire Police, Mr McColl’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated with what has happened to John.
“He fought hard for the last five weeks but he decided he could not fight any more, and passed away on Sunday 30 March at 1.40pm surrounded by family.
“Our dad, grandad and great grandad will always be loved by us all and sadly missed by each and every one of us.
“We would like to thank the emergency services and first-aid responders who helped John at the scene, along with the residents of Dallam who also came to his aid and the staff at Aintree and Whiston hospitals for all that they did for him and us as a family.”
Since February last year, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.
It was introduced under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after 16 deaths by dog bites in 2023 - more than double the six fatalities in 2022.
Former prime minister Rishi Sunak declared the XL Bully dog a danger to communities, placing it on the list of prohibited breeds that include the Pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero.
Accorded to Defra, around 60,000 certificates were issued before 1 February, while compensation was paid out to owners for euthanasia in 326 cases.
More than 800 XL bully dogs were also put down by police forces, according to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC).
The Independent revealed there were at least 23,000 reported dog attacks in the 12 months since the ban began.
Detective Inspector Simon Mills, of Cheshire Police, added: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.
“To endure such pain and anguish at the hands of an animal is unimaginable, and I cannot begin to comprehend the distress that his family are currently suffering following such an horrific incident.”