Mother, 28, savaged by XL Bully dog as she pushed her child in pram

A mother has reportedly been hospitalised after she was attacked by an American XL Bully while pushing her child in a pram.

The incident occurred in Askern, near Doncaster, on Thursday 17 August, police said, adding the dog had been seized by officers.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in a stable but serious condition, South Yorkshire police said.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified by police, was pushing the pram when an unaccompanied dog, thought to be an American XL Bully, attacked her.

She reportedly suffered serious injuries to her arms.

An eyewitness described the “awful” scene, adding the dog “was all over her and she was screaming”.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police told The Mirror: “It is believed that the victim, a 28-year-old woman was walking her dog down the street, while pushing her child in a pram when she was approached by a loose dog.

“The dog, believed to be an XL Bully breed, is alleged to have caused serious injury to the woman’s arms. She has been taken to hospital by ambulance, where she remains in a stable but serious condition. Firearms and dog officers attended the scene and seized the dog.”

An eyewitness told the Doncaster Free Press: “It was absolutely awful. The dog was all over her and she was screaming. It just kept going at her.”

Earlier this year, a six-year-old boy was hospitalised with potentially “life-changing” injuries after he was attacked by an American Staffordshire terrier in Highfields, Doncaster.

In March last year, a newborn baby was mauled to death by her parents’ Siberian Husky during an attack in woodland at Ostler’s Plantation near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.

Her parents Vince King and Karen Alcock were spared jail, as a judge at Lincoln Crown Court handed the pair suspended sentences.