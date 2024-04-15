Girl in hospital after being mauled by suspected XL Bully in Truro

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young girl has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being mauled by a suspected XL Bully dog in a brutal attack in Cornwall.

The victim, 10, was rushed to Treliske Hospital in Truro after the growling mutt bared its teeth and pounced on her in Lowenek Close in Falmouth, at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

Armed police later descended on the scene and seized the dog and it remained at a secure location on Monday morning. The girl remained in hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

XL Bully dogs were banned by the government earlier this year following a surge in recent attacks by the canines, which are close to the pitbull terrier and have been crossbred with other breeds such as English bulldogs, Olde English Bulldogge and American bulldogs.

From 1 February, it became a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales without a certificate. Applications must be submitted by midday on Wednesday.

File photo: Police were called to Lowenek Close in Falmouth ( Google )

It follows restrictions which came into force at the end of last year meaning the dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

Breeding, selling or abandoning the dogs also became illegal as of 31 December.

Earlier this month a man became the first person to be sentenced for illegally owning one of the dogs.

Patrick McKeown, 40, failed to apply for an exemption for his XL Bully, and also did not neuter the dog or obtain insurance.

File photo: It is now illegal to own or breed XL Bully dogs ( Getty Images )

It was reported that the dog was also seen loose in the backyard of the property in Worthing, West Sussex, police said.

McKeown warned officers his dog would attack anyone who approached it.

Officers executed a warrant at the address and the dog was seized.

The former builder admitted one count of possessing or having a fighting dog, contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act, at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 12.

The court imposed a one-year community order, requiring him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

The court imposed an order for the destruction of the dog, pending an appeal.