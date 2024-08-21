XL Bully kills owner in attack at home as police shoot dog dead

Support truly

A man was killed as his own XL Bully dog turned on him at home and attacked.

Police shot the animal dead after the attack, saying the animal also posed a threat to other people.

David Daintree, 53, died on Tuesday at home at Ashley Court in Accrington, Lancashire Police said, and officers are investigating what happened.

They said ambulance crews called police shortly before 9.30pm about a dog attacking someone inside a house.

In a statement, the force said: “Our officers attended and sadly a man in his 50s was found deceased.

“He can now be named as David Daintree, 53, who was the owner of the dog and who lived at that address. The dog has since been confirmed to be an XL Bully.

“As the dog was continuing to pose a significant threat of serious harm, we were left with no alternative but to discharge a police firearm to destroy it and prevent it from causing further injury to more people.

( Getty )

“Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Daintree’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Owning an XL Bully without an exemption certificate was banned in December.

XL Bully dogs have divided opinion. Many people supported the ban introduced last year after a string of attacks by the dogs, some of which have killed people, including a 10-year-old boy in south Wales.

Animal-rights organisation Peta supported the ban with exemption certificates.

But some dog lovers said the breed was unfairly targeted.

The XL is the largest of four types of American Bully, and was cross-bred for fighting, with a muscular body. It can weigh nine stone and has a powerful bite.

Supt Marie Jackson, of East Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch.

“We will have extra officers out and about in the area carrying out enquiries and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.”

Thousands of XL bully owners received exemption certificates before the ban came into force.