‘In our hearts’: Family mourn ‘beautiful’ teenager killed by ‘XL Bully’

The family of a teenager killed by an XL-Bully-type dog have spoken of their heartbreak.

Morgan Dorsett, 19, suffered fatal injuries when she was attacked at a semi-detached terraced property in south Bristol on Wednesday.

The pet, believed to have been an eight stone XL Bully, was seized and sedated before being euthanised, police said. The force added work is continuing to identify the breed.

open image in gallery A neighbour said she believed Morgan Dorsett from Shropshire had been visiting a relative when she was attacked ( Avon and Somerset Police/PA )

Her stepfather Matthew Travis wrote on social media: “Words can’t describe how much our hearts are breaking at the moment.

“The loveable rogue who knew what she wants and also how to get it. That cheeky smile would win me over every bloody time even to the point you would have me making you pasta at 2am.

“You could do no wrong in my eyes and will always be my favourite - as you would enjoy telling everyone. In our hearts you will hold a place no one else will ever fill.”

open image in gallery Morgan Dorsett died after the attack at a flat in Bristol last week ( Avon and Somerset Police/PA )

Emma Dorsett posted a tribute to Morgan, who she described as her “beautiful sister” on Facebook: “You will forever and always be in my heart.

“The memories we had together will always be with me and I will never forget the impact you had on my life. I love you forever and always, my beautiful sister.”

Caelia Dorsett posted a montage of pictures of the pair taking selfies and striking poses in a mirror on Facebook.

She said: “My sweet angel, there are no words that describe this feeling.

open image in gallery Police outside the property in Bristol where a teenager was killed in a suspected XL Bully attack ( Laura Gray )

“I am so grateful for all the memories we made together and having you as my ‘built in bestie’.

“You truly were an amazing person inside and out.”

She added: “Taking some time to spend with family and friends, I appreciate all the support.”

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family.

Organiser Sharon Harris wrote: “The tragedy of losing a loved one is painful, that pain must be unimaginable when you lose someone so young and in such a tragic way.

open image in gallery Inspector Terry Murphy speaks to the media on Cobhorn Drive, Hartcliffe (Rod Minchin/PA) ( PA )

“Morgan was a truly beautiful girl. One of the ‘blonde bombshells’. She was strong, kind, and so full of life.”

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog on Wednesday. They have since been released on bail.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: “Morgan’s family continue to be updated on the investigation and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

“They have thanked members of the public for their support and those who have left flowers. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

open image in gallery Flowers placed outside the scene of the attack ( Alex Ross/The Independent )

“If you have any information you think could help our investigation, please contact us.”

Since last February, it has been illegal to own an XL Bully without a certificate of exemption.