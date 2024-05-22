XL Bullys: Are dangerous dogs born or made?

As the country reeled in shock at the news that a woman was killed in an attack by her XL Bully dogs at her home in east London, another story was being told on Instagram. On there, one influencer was busy showing off a new breed of XL Bully – bred to be hairless so you could see the folds of its flesh, its muscles and the true beauty of “this real-life Gargoyle”, she gushed.

Most people assume that XL Bullies are naturally aggressive. Their breeding would certainly suggest so. Created from crossing pit bulls – dogs we created to win dog fights years and years ago – this genetic heritage is certainly present in their DNA.

But these breeds have also been bred to be excellent people dogs, as years ago they would need to be able to distinguish between their handlers. So, it’s complicated.