Ban the bully? Not like this

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 17 September 2023 16:53
The government should not be looking at banning individual breeds, but banning all dangerous dogs

Yet another fatally flawed knee-jerk reaction policy from the Tories.

XL bullies will be banned, but only after an 18-month “amnesty period” – long enough for any unscrupulous breeders to cross-breed its successor breed, with slightly different “characteristics” that will exempt it from the ban, and possibly make it even more vicious, just as the XL bully is more vicious than its pit bull progenitors.

The government should not be looking at banning individual breeds, but banning all dangerous dogs, with police and RSPCA inspectors being given the right and duty to decide if a dog is dangerous. Alternatively, why not a permitted breed list, with only known safe breeds on it, and provision for crossbreeds to undergo assessment to be certificated, with every dog required to have a certification number on a compulsory microchip?

