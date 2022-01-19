Pet owners in Yorkshire claim dogs are coming down with mystery illness

Dozens of pet owners in Yorkshire have claimed that their dogs are coming down with vomiting and diarrhoea after suffering from a “mystery illness.”

The sickness was initially suspected to have been linked to their visit to the Yorkshire coast, but public health experts have so far not found any direct association with the beach outing. They noted similar symptoms in dogs who had nothing to do with the coast, reported Yorkshire Post.

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) in its tests has also not found any link to the dead crabs and lobsters washed ashore and is in contact with the Animal and Plant Health Agency, reported Metro.

While the cause of the illness remains unknown, a number of vets found the dogs to be suffering from gastroenteritis.

The owners have been advised to seek veterinary care if their pet shows the symptoms and to keep their pets away from heavily dog-walked areas.

In a statement, Swanzdale Veterinary Care Centre in Scarborough, said: “We have seen several dogs who have not been anywhere near the beach or the sea becoming affected.”

“For now we would advise avoiding heavily dog-walked areas (which includes the local beaches) and stopping your dog having close contact with other dogs, and not letting them drink out of communal water bowls.”

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also issued a notice attempting to assure the dog owners that sickness and diarrhoea is common in dogs during the winter, reported Yorkshire Live.

Cheryl Holdsworth, from The Friendly Animal Clinic in Sowerby Bridge, told the outlet that with the speed it is moving to canine population throughout the country, the illness seems “highly contagious”.

“We are advising clients to phone us for advice. Most dogs are needing treatment,” she said. “Some dogs have had to be hospitalised. It is affecting different dogs to varying severity.”