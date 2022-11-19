Migrant staying at Manston processing centre dies in hospital
The person died in hospital after becoming unwell.
A person staying at the Manston migrant processing centre has died, the Home Office has said.
Few details are so far known about the incident, but the Home Office said the person died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”.
A statement posted on Twitter by the Home Office said: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.
“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.
“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” the statement said.
A Home Office spokesperson said there was “no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease”.
They added: “We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and provide 24/7 health facilities with trained medical staff at Manston.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.