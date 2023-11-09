MSPs urged to back motion calling for Braverman’s removal from Home Office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Scottish Government minister has urged MSPs to back calls for Suella Braverman to be sacked as Home Secretary.

Kevin Stewart lodged a parliamentary motion at Holyrood on Thursday urging fellow MSPs to “show zero-tolerance” over recent comments made by Mrs Braverman.

It calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to remove her from the Home Office.

It follows her Times article in which she accused police officers of “playing favourites” in their handling of Pro-Palestinian protesters, ahead of a march calling for a Gaza ceasefire planned to take place on Armistice Day.

The article was published despite not being fully signed off by Downing Street, with officials for the Prime Minister stating he believes the police “operate without fear or favour”.

SNP MSP Mr Stewart said the comments were the final straw.

He said: “Each day Suella Braverman stays in her post as Home Secretary poses a real and immediate threat to thousands of people living in Scotland.

“The Prime Minister should waste no time in urgently removing her from office if his Government is to hold on to any degree of credibility.

As elected representatives of the Scottish Parliament, we must come together to condemn the Home Secretary’s abhorrent actions Kevin Stewart

“Her comments are not just insulting, they are dangerous. She has given the far-right a voice at the highest levels of Government, at a time where we desperately need compassionate, welcoming and level-headed leadership.

“From her outrageous handling of the planned pro-Palestine demonstrations, her appalling treatment of refugees fleeing conflict, and her attacks on rough sleepers – Suella Braverman shows no empathy and has without a doubt put lives at risk.

“As elected representatives of the Scottish Parliament, we must come together to condemn the Home Secretary’s abhorrent actions and show that Scotland takes a zero approach to all hatred.”

A spokesman for Mr Sunak said the PM has full confidence in the Home Secretary.

The UK Government has been approached for additional comment.