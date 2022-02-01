Hormone replacement therapy ‘could be made available over the counter’
Medication used to treat menopause symptoms will not need a prescription if the proposal is adopted.
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) will reportedly be made available over the counter depending on the outcome of a consultation.
The Daily Telegraph said health watchdogs are expected to propose a reclassification of the medication, which would allow women to access it in a pharmacy without a prescription.
It is not known at this stage exactly which HRT product will be part of the proposal. The medication is used to offset the symptoms of menopause.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We understand that for some women menopause symptoms can have a significant impact on their quality of life, and we are committed to improving the care and support they receive.
“That’s why we’re developing the first ever government-led Women’s Health Strategy, informed by women’s lived experience.
“Menopause, including improving access to Hormone Replacement Therapy will be a priority under the Strategy.”
The Government recently made moves to increase the accessibility of the medication.
In October it was announced that the cost of repeat prescriptions for HRT would be significantly reduced in England.
